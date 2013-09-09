LONDON West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has re-injured his right foot after returning to training, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Although it is in the same part of his foot as his previous injury, it is a new injury and therefore there will be no prognosis until he has seen a specialist," West Ham said in a statement on their website (www.whufc.com).

The 24-year-old England forward, signed for 15 million pounds ($23.6 million) from Liverpool on a permanent transfer in June after spending a year on-loan at the London club, has not played this season.

($1 = 0.6361 British pounds)

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)