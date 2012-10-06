Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON West Ham United's Portuguese striker Ricardo Vaz Te will be sidelined for up to three months after sustaining a shoulder injury in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League defeat at home to Arsenal.
"It looks like a dislocated shoulder and that's anything from eight to 12 weeks out," manager Sam Allardyce told the club's website (www.whufc.com).
West Ham's Ivory Coast defender Guy Demel and New Zealand international Winston Reid were also injured in the London derby.
"I think Guy Demel has pulled a thigh muscle and that could be four weeks out and Winston Reid had a back spasm and we couldn't bring him off because we'd used all of our substitutes," said Allardyce.
Arsenal's win took them up to fifth in the table, seven points behind leaders Chelsea. West Ham are eighth.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.