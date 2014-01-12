Hamburg SV's Guy Demel jumps for the ball during their Europa League semi-final, first leg soccer match against Fulham in Hamburg April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

LONDON West Ham United's Ivory Coast international Guy Demel was released from hospital on Sunday after suffering a head injury during his side's 2-0 Premier League win at Cardiff City, the club said on Twitter.

The 32-year-old defender was carried away on a stretcher after receiving oxygen on the pitch, having fallen heavily following a collision with Hammers team mate Roger Johnson on Saturday.

He suffered concussion and a damaged shoulder and was unconscious for several minutes before spending the night in hospital in Cardiff.

British media reported he had suffered neck and shoulder injuries, adding to West Ham's already considerable injury list.

The victory took West Ham out of the relegation zone into 17th position, one place above Cardiff.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Josh Reich)