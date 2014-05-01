West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at the Boleyn Ground in London April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce believes his side's poor recent results are not a reflection of the quality of their performances and says the club's owners continue to back him despite increasing criticism from fans.

West Ham, who are 14th in the Premier League table, have lost their last four league matches and host Europa League-chasing Tottenham Hotpsur at Upton Park on Saturday.

Allardyce has faced the wrath of the club's fans and was booed following Saturday's 1-0 defeat by West Bromwich Albion.

"Everybody keeps telling me about how we need to play and what performances we need to give, but in our last four games all of our performances have been very good," Allardyce told reporters on Thursday.

"Because we haven't won everyone perceives that they were poor performances. I know what is right, and I know it's a results-driven business. We're not getting results and without results you get criticised, and we all accept that."

Allardyce has been in charge of the east London club since 2011, guiding them back to the Premier League during his first season in charge.

West Ham have failed to improve on last season's 10th place finish, but the 59-year-old Allardyce thinks he is meeting the requirements of the owners.

"We're trying to progress the football club," he added. "I'm delivering what the owners want, and at the moment we've got what we want - not as much as we wanted, but we've got what we want nearly.

"We're very, very close to being in the Premier League for a third season and trying to make the club better and stabilising its position."

Tim Sherwood's sixth-placed Tottenham travel to Upton Park having lost to West Ham twice this season and Allardyce is confident his side can make it a hat-trick of wins.

"They will think their 11 is better than yours, but on the day if your players hit top form we're more than capable of beating them," added the former Newcastle United manager, whose only injury concern is Italian striker Marco Borriello.

"We have to make sure we use our strengths to try and break their defensive unit down and take our chances when we get them."

