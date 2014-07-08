Monaco stay true to attacking philosophy
MONACO Monaco took great pride in staying true to their attacking philosophy after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
West Ham United have signed Diego Poyet, son of Sunderland manager Gus, from Championship side Charlton Athletic on a four-year-deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
Poyet, 19, becomes the club's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Argentine striker Mauro Zarate, Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and defender Aaron Cresswell.
No financial details were given.
The Spanish-born midfielder represented England at under-17 level and was second tier Charlton's player of the year last season despite not making his debut until January.
"It's massive to come to a Premier League club," Poyet told the club's website. "I wanted a new challenge and soon as I heard there was a chance of stepping up I had to take it."
(Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Alan Baldwin)
MONACO Monaco took great pride in staying true to their attacking philosophy after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
MADRID Jan Oblak became an Atletico Madrid hero against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League two years ago and the Slovenian made his mark against the German side again with a virtuoso display on Wednesday.
MONACO Hired to turn Manchester City into true European heavyweights, Pep Guardiola failed just like those before him as his expensively-assembled side crashed out of the Champions League to Monaco on Wednesday.