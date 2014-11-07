West Ham United's manager Sam Allardyce reacts in front of Tottenham Hotspur's manager Tim Sherwood during their English Premier League soccer match at Upton Park in London, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON West Ham United's transformation under Sam Allardyce was recognised on Friday when he was named Premier League Manager of the Month after three straight league wins in October.

There was a double celebration for the east London club too as Diafra Sakho, one of a number of exciting new arrivals in the summer, was named the league's Player of the Month after scoring a goal in each of the three victories.

The award for Allardyce, 60, represents a remarkable turnaround for the manager who was booed and jeered by many West Ham fans last season for what they took as unimaginative boring football, and an uninspired final 13th place finish in the table.

West Ham have been a different side this season playing with an attractive attacking style and verve often associated with the club in the past -- but not for many years.

Allardyce told Sky Sports: "The most pleasing thing of all is that we have managed to pull all the new players together and fitted them into a team that is playing very well at the moment and enjoying their football and getting some exceptionally good results."

West Ham are currently fifth in the standings and beat Queens Park Rangers, Burnley and champions Manchester City during October before coming from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw at Stoke City last weekend.

The Hammers have improved in all areas this season with players like full-backs, Aaron Cresswell and Carl Jenkinson and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate adding quality.

The arrival of Sakho Enner Valencia and Alex Song on loan from Barcelona, has also boosted their potency in attack.

The imminent return of England striker Andy Carroll from a long-term injury should further strengthen the side who are currently challenging for a top four finish and a Champions League spot next season.

