LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's 96th minute equaliser by Harry Kane in a 2-2 home draw against West Ham United on Sunday should not have stood but the referee was not brave enough to disallow it, said visiting manager Sam Allardyce.

With four minutes and 48 seconds of five additional minutes having been played, and Spurs trailing 2-1, they were awarded a penalty when Kane was felled by Alex Song.

At the awarding of the penalty the clock was not stopped but the laws of the game dictate that a spot kick must be taken if it is awarded inside the scheduled additional minutes.

Kane missed the resultant penalty but bundled in the rebound 57 seconds after the five additional minutes had expired.

When asked if referee Jonathan Moss should have blown for fulltime as soon as Kane missed the initial penalty Allardyce told reporters: "The answer to that is yes. But he wouldn't be brave enough to do that.

"He would say there are still two seconds to go. Or he will say when the penalty was taken there were five seconds left, and when the rebound came off there were three seconds left -- so we are doing an NFL now aren't we?"

Allardyce also called for the Premier League to use a timekeeper to prevent further instances of goals being scored beyond the allotted period of added time.

"I'd like a timekeeper to be honest -- I've wanted that for years, but the referee is not why we've drawn today," he added. "That's down to ourselves and a huge slice of luck for Tottenham.

"From our point of view Alex (Song) has to keep his hands off him (Kane), because their player is going to take the contact and take to the floor because at that stage of the game you are going to go to the floor and take the chance.

"Then (Kane) wasn't good enough to score the penalty but gets the rebound, so all in all we have been very unlucky today."

(Writing by Tom Hayward; Editing by Ken Ferris)