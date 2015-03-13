West Ham United's James Tomkins (R) challenges Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez during their English Premier League soccer match at Upton Park in London November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON West Ham United defender James Tomkins will miss Saturday's Premier League derby at Arsenal after suffering a dislocated shoulder, the club said on Friday.

Tomkins, 25, was injured during training and taken to hospital.

West Ham, who have gone six league games without a win, are also likely to be without striker Enner Valencia after the Ecuadorian cut his toe on a tea cup and required stitches.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)