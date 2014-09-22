West Ham United's Winston Reid (C) celebrates with teammates James Tomkins (L) and Cheikhou Kouyate after scoring a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League match at the Boleyn Ground in London September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON West Ham United could be without midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate for up to six weeks after he suffered an injury in the Premier League win against Liverpool at the weekend, the London club's co-owner David Gold said on Monday.

The powerful 24-year-old Senegal international was injured towards the end of his side's impressive 3-1 home win against last season's league runners-up on Saturday but was forced to stay on the pitch because manager Sam Allardyce had used all three of his substitutes.

British media reports said Kouyate underwent scans on Monday to determine the extent of a groin injury.

"Bad news. C.Kouyate will be out for 6 weeks. He will probably miss 5 games and might be available for Aston Villa at home 8 Nov," Gold said on his official Twitter account.

The club was yet to confirm the injury.

Kouyate moved to the club from Anderlect for a reported seven million pounds in July and has so far impressed in his five league outings with a series of dynamic performances from the centre of midfield.

West Ham are eighth in the league and visit Manchester United on Saturday.

