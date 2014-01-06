LONDON West Ham United have signed defender Roger Johnson on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on their website on Monday.

West Ham have slipped to second bottom of the table after a poor run of results that has coincided with injuries to several of their most experienced defenders.

The 30-year-old Johnson won the League Cup with Birmingham City in 2011 and helped Cardiff City reach the FA Cup final in 2008.

He joined Wolves in 2011 for a reported fee of 7 million pounds ($11.5 million) and made 42 Championship (second-tier) appearances for them last season before moving to Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

Johnson could go straight into the West Ham squad for Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg at Manchester City.

($1 = 0.6094 British pounds)

