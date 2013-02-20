An England flag flutters on the statue of soccer captain Bobby Moore and his team mates, based on photographs of scenes following West Germany?s 4-2 defeat by England in the 1966 World Cup tournament, near the Upton Park football ground of West Ham United in east London June... REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON West Ham United will honour former captain and England World Cup winner Bobby Moore, who died 20 years ago, with a ceremony on Sunday.

Fellow club and country team mates Martin Peters and Geoff Hurst will also attend West Ham's home Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, where a minute's applause will take place before kickoff.

Centre back Moore made 544 appearances for the Hammers between 1958-1974 and captained England to World Cup glory at Wembley in 1966, where Hurst scored a hat-trick in the final to defeat West Germany 4-2.

Moore died of bowel cancer aged 51 on February 24, 1993.

"Having played with him for so many years, it was a disaster for me and for Geoff Hurst as well," Peters told the West Ham website (www.whufc.com).

"He could do anything. He could score goals and he was a great defender. He knew exactly what he wanted to do, he would mark people out of the game. He was just a wonderful, wonderful player.

"He'll never ever be forgotten."

After his successful West Ham career, during which he won the 1964 FA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup the following year, Moore moved across the capital to Fulham.

Fellow defender Les Strong, who played alongside Moore in the 1974-75 season where Fulham reached the FA Cup final but lost 2-0 to West Ham, said his best days were all down to the England great.

"It was brilliant when he was here (at Fulham). A great man, as everyone knows, and a great player, as everyone knows, but so humble. The mild success that I had was all down to him really, playing alongside him," said Strong.

"I played in the whole of the 1974-75 season. We played eleven games to get to Wembley, still a record and I played in every one of those games apart from the final.

"Unfortunately I got injured two weeks before and missed the big day. When it was confirmed I wouldn't be playing Bobby came up to me and said if he could change places with me he would. That was a nice little touch."

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Justin Palmer)