West Ham United have confirmed that midfielder and former skipper Kevin Nolan has left the club by mutual consent, bringing an end to a four-year spell at the Hammers.

The 33-year-old scored 31 goals in 157 games for the club since joining from Newcastle United in June 2011.

He captained West Ham to promotion via a Championship playoff final in his first season and finished as the Hammers' leading scorer in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

However, Nolan has found his appearances limited under new manager Slaven Bilic and did not start the club's first two Premier League games this season, with midfielder Mark Noble taking the armband instead.

Nolan did start against Bournemouth on Saturday, but was withdrawn at half time.

"West Ham United would like to thank Kevin for his considerable effort and commitment over the past four seasons and wish him all the very best for the future, on and off the football pitch," the club said in a statement on its website (www.whufc.com)

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at West Ham United and will take some great memories with me. I'm now looking forward to the next challenge playing for a new club," Nolan said.

(The story corrects to clarify that Kevin Nolan started the Premier Leauge game against Bournemouth)

