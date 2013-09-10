Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON West Ham United have signed Croatia striker Mladen Petric on a one-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Petric, 32, had been without a club since leaving Fulham on a free transfer at the end of last season.
West Ham manager Sam Allardyce moved quickly to bolster his attacking options after Andy Carroll suffered a setback in his recovery from a foot injury on Monday.
"I'm very happy, excited and looking forward to training with the team and to the first game," Petric told the lONDON club's website.
"I know (the Premier League) and I'm happy to be back in the Premier League, because it's a fantastic league and I'm really looking forward to being part of this team and this Club," added the former Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg player.
ROME Napoli will need to stay focussed and avoid distractions if they are to have any chance of clawing back their two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, second leg on Tuesday.
Underdog Tony Bellew stopped former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye in the 11th round of their thrilling clash at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.