West Ham United defender Winston Reid said he hopes his side can replicate their opening day shock 2-0 victory at Arsenal when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday.

Despite starting the season well against Arsenal, the Hammers have lost their last two Premier League games, both at Boleyn Ground, and have not beaten the Reds at Anfield since 1963.

However, Reid is keen for the team to start gaining momentum and grow in confidence.

"It doesn't get any easier, but we all know we have to sharpen up a lot to get better. It is only three games into the season, but we need to wake ourselves up," the 27-year-old told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"We need to find the form we had in the first game at Arsenal, it would be nice to get a result like that.

"We have to go back to the training ground and try and lift the place, get some smiles back on our faces and get ready for that game," he added.

Reid said individual errors had been to blame for their 4-3 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday, where two mistakes by Aaron Cresswell directly lead to goals for the Cherries while Carl Jenkinson was sent off after giving away a penalty.

"We just made some really, really bad mistakes," the New Zealand international said.

"It is not fair to single anyone out; every one of us had a loose pass at the back, whereas normally we are a lot tighter. If you look at it, it is by far our worst game."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)