Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates his team's second goal against Honduras during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ecuador striker Enner Valencia has joined West Ham United for an undisclosed fee from Mexican side Pachuca, the Premier League club said.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Upton Park and the deal is subject to a successful work permit hearing, West Ham said on their website (www.whufc.com).

No fee was revealed but British media reports said the deal was worth 12 million pounds.

Valencia, 25, scored all three of Ecuador's goals at the World Cup in Brazil - two against Honduras and one against Switzerland - before the side's group-stage elimination.

He made his debut for Ecuadorian club side Emelec in 2010 and went to make more than 100 appearances before joining Pachuca in January this year. He scored 18 goals in 23 league games last season.

Valencia is West Ham's fifth summer signing following the captures of midfielder Diego Poyet from Charlton, striker Mauro Zarate from Velez Sarsfield, Anderlecht midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Ipswich fullback Aaron Cresswell.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)