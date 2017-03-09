West Ham United's leading scorer Michail Antonio is looking forward to getting back on the pitch for Saturday's Premier League game Bournemouth, the team he scored against to open his account for the season back in August.

Antonio, who has eight goals so far, played in all of West Ham's league matches this season apart from Monday's 2-1 defeat by league leaders Chelsea, which he missed due to suspension.

The 26-year-old's first league goal of the campaign at the London Stadium in August was also the team's first goal in a domestic competition at their new home.

"Playing Bournemouth brings back memories of my goal against them earlier in the season," Antonio told the club's website. (www.whufc.com) "It's in the history books, so hopefully I can get another one down there."

Striker Andy Carroll is fit for the game after recovering from a cut to the face he sustained against Chelsea but defender Winston Reid may miss out due to a leg injury.

West Ham are 11th in the table and without a victory in their past three games, while 14th-placed Bournemouth have yet to win in 2017.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)