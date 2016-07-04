Football Soccer - West Ham United v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final Replay - Upton Park - 13/4/16. West Ham's Michail Antonio in action with Manchester United's Marcos Rojo. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley

Midfielder Michail Antonio has extended his contract with West Ham United until 2020, the Premier League club said on Monday.

After joining from Championship side Nottingham Forest in September, the 26-year-old scored eight league goals in 26 appearances.

"I am delighted to have signed a new contract. I have always believed in my own ability and when I am given the opportunity I will take it and hopefully I have showed that," Antonio told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

West Ham, who secured a Europa League spot for the second successive year after finishing seventh, open their 2016-17 campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 13.

