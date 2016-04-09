Football Soccer - West Ham United v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - Upton Park - 9/4/16Arsenal's Gabriel Paulista in action with West Ham's Andy CarrollAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON Slaven Bilic described Andy Carroll as the best header of a ball in the world after the striker fuelled talk of a place in England's Euro 2016 squad with a hat-trick for West Ham United against Arsenal on Saturday.

Carroll was unstoppable, netting twice just before halftime and again early in the second half, as West Ham recovered from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 in a rivetting London derby at Upton Park.

The former Newcastle United and Liverpool forward made the last of his nine England appearances in November 2012 since when a succession of injuries have disrupted his career.

But he proved on Saturday that, when fit and firing, he is a real handful for defences, particularly with his aerial ability.

"Andy Carroll has everything. It's impossible to stop him," West Ham manager Bilic said. "Heading, he's maybe the best in the world. He has to stay away from those injuries."

Carroll, who played at Euro 2012 and scored a majestic header against Sweden, reduced Arsenal's defence to nervous jitters at Upton Park.

He dragged his side back into contention when he headed home Aaron Cresswell's cross and a minute later showed great athleticism to volley an equaliser.

Then he soared above Arsenal's defence to head his side into the lead early in the second half, although it was not enough to give his side the victory they deserved as Laurent Koscielny salvaged a point for the visitors.

Carroll's eight-minute hat-trick equalled the fastest one seen this season by Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and he managed 10 attempts at goal in a display that will re-open the debate about his England credentials.

"Without a doubt," Carroll told BT Sport when asked if he was still thinking of a call-up.

"You have to keep that in the back of your head but I have to play each game here and see how it goes."

Former England forward Ian Wright, summarising for BT Sport, said Carroll offered a unique threat.

"He can cause any central defensive partnership in Europe problems if you get that kind of service into him."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)