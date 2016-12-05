West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic will meet club officials and owners following their 5-1 home drubbing by Arsenal, British media reported on Monday.

The loss left West Ham 17th in the Premier League table and Bilic questioned the "intensity and dedication" of his squad.

Striker Andy Carroll, however, said the players had faith in their Croatian manager to steer them away from the relegation zone.

"Everyone has stood by the manager and he is a great manager," Carroll told the club website (www.whufc.com).

"We are in this as a team together and all the lads are disappointed with the result and the way things are going. I am very confident that we are going to pull ourselves out of this."

West Ham, who finished seventh last season, have gone five league games without a win and have not settled in their new home ground, London Stadium.

Bilic joined West Ham from Besiktas in 2015, replacing Sam Allardyce. He has also coached Croatia, with whom he reached the 1998 World Cup final as a player.

West Ham travel to third-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)