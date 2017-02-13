Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been charged with improper conduct after Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Monday.
"It is alleged that his behaviour in or around the 90th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct," the FA said in a statement.
The Croatian was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after venting his anger on a pitch-side television microphone following West Brom's injury-time equaliser at the London Stadium.
Assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic was also charged with alleged misconduct after a 19th minute incident that saw him sent to the stands for leaving the technical area to protest an offside call.
Both face possible touchline bans and fines if found guilty of the charges.
"To be fair I am already big time punished with what happened in the game," Bilic had said after the game.
"I don't think that I crossed the line, it was nothing personal. It was the fourth or fifth decision which went against us and it's hard to get over that without reacting."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.
LONDON Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.