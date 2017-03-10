West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic believes other teams, including his own, can learn valuable lessons from Barcelona's thrilling 6-1 Champions League victory over Paris St Germain in midweek.

Trailing the French champions 4-0 from the first leg of their last-16 encounter, Barcelona scored three goals in the last seven minutes of the second leg to seal a 6-5 aggregate win and progress to the quarter-finals.

"It has to put a smile on your face because it was about everything that football is all about -- the quality and the great goals," Bilic told reporters ahead of West Ham's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

"We are always talking about 'it's never over' and (this game) was the best proof of that.

"We saw the quality of the Barcelona players and, on the other side, we saw top Champions League players... crumble under such an amount of pressure in the last few minutes."

Bilic said he would use the match in future teams talks.

"It's a great game to use in talks with your players on both sides. You can talk about Barcelona and also about Paris St Germain and all that," he added. "It was an unbelievable game to watch."

West Ham, who are 11th in the league, will be looking to snap a three-match winless run when they play 14-placed Bournemouth, who are yet to win in 2017.

