West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is wary of the dangers Norwich City will provide on Saturday even though the visitors have never won at Upton Park in the Premier League before.

Victory would give the Londoners 15 points from their first seven games, a feat they have never achieved, and while they have already beaten Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, West Ham have also lost at home this season to Leicester City and Bournemouth.

"Norwich are a good side. They are hard to break down, they work as a unit. They have a bit of everything," Bilic told a news conference on Thursday.

"We won't break them down with just simple passing. We will have to be creative and incisive...we are going to do everything we can to try and win our fourth consecutive league game."

Norwich manager Alex Neil will be hoping high-flying West Ham suffer a dip in confidence after being knocked out of the League Cup by Leicester on Tuesday.

Bilic said his team were feeling the effects of their midweek game and appealed to fans to be patient with striker Andy Carroll who made his first start in seven months in the 2-1 cup defeat.

"We're still 48 hours after the Leicester game so we are still seeing who is fit to play," the Croat added. "We have a few knocks so we have to wait.

"Andy can't be doing more in training, he is working so hard, but after seven months these things take time.

"It is still too early to be thinking about where we might finish in the table. It's a good start but it's still only September," said Bilic.

