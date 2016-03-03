Manager Slaven Bilic has played down West Ham United's chances of qualifying for the Champions League after Wednesday's 1-0 Premier League win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Victory over Mauricio Pochettino's men has put the Hammers, who are sixth in the table, a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

"This season it's not realistic but there's nothing wrong with dreaming about it or trying to achieve it," Bilic told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"I hope we can aim for Champions League in the future, and long-term I don't have a problem saying it should be part of the plan, what with moving to the new stadium and with all the revenue and the fans and the size of the club."

West Ham travel to Goodison Park to take on 11th-placed Everton in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)