West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed the club are trying to sign striker Wilfried Bony from Premier League rivals Manchester City.
The Hammers have been seeking to bring in another forward all summer, a search that has been intensified by injuries to 20 million pounds record signing Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll.
"We have a couple of players we are going to try and do a deal (for)," said Bilic, who has also been linked with a move for Juventus striker Simon Zaza by the British media.
"Bony is an option because he plays in the position we are looking for. I leave negotiations to the chairman and (recruitment head) Tony Henry.
"We were linked with him (Zaza) last year and he is a top player. We were in contact with him last year and will see what happens."
Bony, 27, has been a bit-part player at City since signing from Swansea City in January 2015. He has also been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League by local media.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.