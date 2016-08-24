Football Soccer Britain - West Ham United Training - West Ham United Training Ground - 24/8/16West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic and Head of Medical and Sports Science Stijn Vandenbroucke arrive for trainingAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed the club are trying to sign striker Wilfried Bony from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Hammers have been seeking to bring in another forward all summer, a search that has been intensified by injuries to 20 million pounds record signing Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll.

"We have a couple of players we are going to try and do a deal (for)," said Bilic, who has also been linked with a move for Juventus striker Simon Zaza by the British media.

"Bony is an option because he plays in the position we are looking for. I leave negotiations to the chairman and (recruitment head) Tony Henry.

"We were linked with him (Zaza) last year and he is a top player. We were in contact with him last year and will see what happens."

Bony, 27, has been a bit-part player at City since signing from Swansea City in January 2015. He has also been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League by local media.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson)