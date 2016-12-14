Dec 14 - The powerful presence of Andy Carroll inspired West Ham United to beat Burnley 1-0 at the London Stadium on Wednesday and move away from the Premier League relegation zone.

The Hammers took two minutes to announce their game plan, pumping a ball to the head of the fit-again striker who was starting in the Premier League for the first time since injuring his knee on the first day of the season.

Caroll proved his usual handful and was instrumental in West Ham's opener when Winston Reid was pulled back trying to get on the end of one of the striker's knockdowns. Mark Noble converted at the second attempt after Tom Heaton parried his penalty.

Burnley were much improved after the break when Scott Arfield almost equalised from a free kick, which was foiled by an excellent Darren Randolph save as West Ham held on for only their second home league win of the season.

