Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri has moved to West Ham United on a season-long loan from Deportivo Maldonado, the Premier League side confirmed on Thursday.

The 22-year-old played for Argentina at the Olympics in Rio as they were eliminated in the group stage and will arrive in London next week.

"Unfortunately for him, but good for us, Argentina were knocked out of the Olympics this week," West Ham coach Slaven Bilic told the club's website, "so he should be here with us pretty soon, depending on the work permit.

"He is a top striker," Bilic added. "You need a squad, of course, but it is all about the balance."

Calleri spent the first six months of 2016 on loan with Brazilian side Sao Paulo and was top scorer in the 2016 Copa Libertadores, having previously represented Boca Juniors in his homeland.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Susanna Twidale)