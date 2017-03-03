Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
Since joining from Leicester City last year, France International Kante has made the anchorman role his own at Chelsea, who have a 10-point cushion over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with 12 games remaining.
"He is very much like him (Makelele). He breaks things up really well and his passing is impressive," Wise, who made over 300 appearances in 11 years at Chelsea, told the club's website.
"He's an unsung hero and people are recognising what he is doing for the team. He closes people down and he shuts hole, protects the back three and I think he's done fantastic ever since he's come in."
Wise also felt Chelsea would have no problem dealing with the pressure having won the title in 2015.
"Some of these players, they're big players, they've been in this situation before so I can see them coping quite easily with the pressure coming towards them," Wise added.
Chelsea travel to face London rivals West Ham United on Monday.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
NOTTINGHAM These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.
BERLIN Germany's Confederations Cup target is not so much the title as it is to develop young players with an eye on next year's World Cup in Russia, team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Friday.