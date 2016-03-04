Defenders James Tomkins and James Collins will miss West Ham United's next few games with a calf and hamstring injury respectively, manager Slaven Bilic said ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Everton.

Tomkins has not played since he damaged his calf in the league defeat at Southampton last month.

"James Tomkins will be fit for the Chelsea game (on March 19)," Bilic told reporters on Friday.

Wales international Collins will sit out Premier League trips to Everton and Chelsea, and the Hammers' FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

"It's his hamstring and it's not a couple of days. The first information is that we should be happy if he only misses three games," Bilic told reporters on Friday.

Tomkins and Collins joined fellow defenders Winston Reid, Joey O'Brien, Carl Jenkinson and Sam Byram on the injury list.

Bilic is hoping to welcome back winger Victor Moses and striker Enner Valencia for the Cup clash at Old Trafford on March 13.

"Victor Moses and Valencia should definitely be back for the Cup game against Man United," the former Croatia manager said.

