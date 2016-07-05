West Ham United left back Aaron Cresswell has extended his contract until 2021, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Hammers from second tier Ipswich Town in 2014, was the east London club's player of the year in his first season and continued his fine form in the following campaign, having started all but one league match.

"It's great news for me. I've been here for two years now and I'm looking forward to the next five seasons now that I've signed," Cresswell told the club website (www.whufc.com).

Cresswell is the second West Ham player to commit his long-term future to the club in the close season after midfielder Michail Antonio penned a new deal on Monday.

West Ham, who secured a Europa League spot for the second successive year after finishing seventh last season, open their 2016-17 campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 13.

