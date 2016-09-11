Serena to play fewer tournaments to aid grand slam quest
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON The Football Association will investigate reports of crowd trouble among West Ham United supporters at Saturday's Premier League game against Watford.
"We have been in touch with the club and the relevant authorities and there will be more conversations on Monday," a spokesman said on Sunday.
West Ham, playing only their second league game at the former Olympic Stadium, now known as the London Stadium, issued a statement saying they would ban for life anyone involved in the trouble.
They lost the match 4-2 after leading 2-0.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.
LIBREVILLE Burkina Faso and Cameroon booked semi-final berths at the African Nations Cup on Saturday as another page was ripped out of the form book when the latest favourites for the tournament were eliminated.