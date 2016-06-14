Football - Rapid Wien v Valencia - UEFA Europa League round of 32 - Group G - Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria - 25/02/16. Valencia's Sofiane Feghouli scores a goal next to Rapid Wien's Mario Sonnleitner. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Winger Sofiane Feghouli has joined West Ham United on a free transfer from Spanish side Valencia on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old made over 200 appearances and scored 42 goals in his six seasons at Valencia since signing from French side Grenoble in 2010.

Feghouli, who has been capped 40 times by Algeria, will join the London club on July 1.

"I am very happy to sign for the Hammers and for (coach) Slaven Bilic," Feghouli said on the club's website (whufc.com).

"The history of the Club is important for me in my decision. Playing in the Premier League is very important for players in their careers and I am happy to play for the Hammers."

