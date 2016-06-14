Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
Winger Sofiane Feghouli has joined West Ham United on a free transfer from Spanish side Valencia on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old made over 200 appearances and scored 42 goals in his six seasons at Valencia since signing from French side Grenoble in 2010.
Feghouli, who has been capped 40 times by Algeria, will join the London club on July 1.
"I am very happy to sign for the Hammers and for (coach) Slaven Bilic," Feghouli said on the club's website (whufc.com).
"The history of the Club is important for me in my decision. Playing in the Premier League is very important for players in their careers and I am happy to play for the Hammers."
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.