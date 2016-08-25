Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v FC Astra Giurgiu - UEFA Europa League Qualifying Play-Off Second Leg - London Stadium, London, England - 25/8/16West Ham United's new signing Edimilson Fernandes is introduced to the fans before the start of the matchAction Images...

LONDON Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes has joined West Ham United from Sion, the London club said on their Twitter account on Thursday.

No fee was disclosed but media reports put it at five million pounds ($6.59 million).

A Swiss Under-21 international, Fernandes is a product of Sion's youth academy. He made 26 top-flight starts for the club last season.

