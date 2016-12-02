West Ham United's Ashley Fletcher scores their first goal. Manchester United v West Ham United - EFL Cup Quarter Final - Old Trafford - 30/11/16. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

West Ham's Ashley Fletcher hopes his first goal for the club midweek will help cement his place in the starting eleven, and that there are many more goals to come.

The former Mancheter United striker scored West Ham's only goal as his new team lost to his old one in a League Cup quarter-final.

Fletcher, who tapped in after United goalkeeper David de Gea failed to hold on to Dimitri Payet's shot, said opening his Hammers account had been a boost.

"It can only give me a lot of confidence getting my first goal for West Ham," Fletcher told the club website.

"I go into every game thinking I can score, and now I have got my first one, hopefully many more will follow.

"On a personal note it was unbelievable to get my first goal... at the Stretford End... something like that doesn't happen to De Gea as you could see on Sunday when I should have really scored."

The team went into the quarter-final having held United to a 1-1 draw in the league.

Sixteenth-placed West Ham have 12 points, one clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League table. They host fourth-placed Arsenal on Saturday in their next league game.

"But, now we have to concentrate on the league. I can sense the lads in the dressing room want to bounce straight back on Saturday," he added.

"I will be hoping to start again... The manager has got some tough decisions... I think Andy (Carroll) will be back... so it will be fierce competition for places in the striking role."

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; editing by Ossian Shine)