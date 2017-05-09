West Ham United left Tottenham Hotspur's title hopes in tatters with a shock 1-0 win last week and they have now set their sights on derailing Liverpool's top-four bid, defender Jose Fonte said.

West Ham are currently 12th but have the same number of points (42) as both Southampton (10th) and Bournemouth (11th), though Southampton have played two games less.

West Ham did the double over Liverpool last season and drew 2-2 at Anfield in December, and Fonte said they were going all out to continue their run against the Merseyside club.

"We have a massive game against Liverpool and we want to finish in the top 10, so we have got to win those two games. It's another big game on Sunday and we want to replicate what we did against Tottenham," Fonte told the club's website.(www.whufc.com)

Fonte also said that manager Slaven Bilic's switch to a 3-4-2-1 system suited the team as they recorded four clean sheets in their last five league matches.

"We have found a good system and we've been excellent in the last four games, so I'm pleased, because as a defender it's good to keep clean sheets," Fonte said.

"The three points are always more important, but the clean sheet matters to me."

