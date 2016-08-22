LONDON West Ham defender Reece Burke signed a new four-year contract on Monday, tying him to the Premier League club until 2020.

The 19-year-old centre back spent last season on loan at Bradford City but is hoping to play in Thursday's Europa League play-off round, second-leg match against Romania's FC Astra, having played in the away leg earlier this month.

"I'm hoping to be involved and if Slaven (Bilic, the manager) asks me to do a job anywhere on the pitch I'll definitely be up for it," Burke told West Ham's website (www.whufc.com).

"The club has a few centre-halves this season so there's a lot of competition there. If he asks me, I'm just going to say 'Yes'."

