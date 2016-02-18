West Ham United will be without strikers Enner Valencia and Andy Carroll for Sunday's FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers, but playmaker Manuel Lanzini is back in first-team training for the first time since Jan. 2.

Valencia injured his ankle and Carroll his adductor muscle during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Norwich City, West Ham said on their website (www.whufc.com).

With Diafra Sakho unlikely to return to full training until Monday as he recovers from a thigh strain and Nikica Jelavic having left for the Chinese Super League, manager Slaven Bilic could turn to new signing Emmanuel Emenike to lead the attack.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)