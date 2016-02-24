Football Soccer - Blackburn Rovers v West Ham United - FA Cup Fifth Round - Ewood Park - 21/2/16Referee Jonathan Moss shows West Ham's Cheikhou Kouyate (not pictured) a red card Action Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Football Soccer - Blackburn Rovers v West Ham United - FA Cup Fifth Round - Ewood Park - 21/2/16West Ham's Cheikhou Kouyate is sent off by Referee Jonathan MossAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Football Soccer - Blackburn Rovers v West Ham United - FA Cup Fifth Round - Ewood Park - 15/16 - 21/2/16West Ham's Cheikhou Kouyate reacts after being sent offAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

West Ham United have won an appeal against the red card shown to midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate during Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round win at Blackburn Rovers.

The 26-year-old midfielder was adjudged by referee Jonathan Moss to have denied Rovers a clear goal-scoring opportunity when he brought down defender Adam Henley during the 5-1 win.

The Football Association said on its website (www.thefa.com) that an independent regulatory commission had overturned the decision and withdrawn the automatic one-match suspension that accompanies the offence after West Ham appealed.

Kouyate is now available to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

