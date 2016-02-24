Kane in line for Tottenham return against Watford
LONDON Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.
West Ham United have won an appeal against the red card shown to midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate during Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round win at Blackburn Rovers.
The 26-year-old midfielder was adjudged by referee Jonathan Moss to have denied Rovers a clear goal-scoring opportunity when he brought down defender Adam Henley during the 5-1 win.
The Football Association said on its website (www.thefa.com) that an independent regulatory commission had overturned the decision and withdrawn the automatic one-match suspension that accompanies the offence after West Ham appealed.
Kouyate is now available to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.
SHANGHAI Mercedes are seeing red after losing out to Ferrari in the season-opener in Australia but the challenge from their resurgent rivals has had a galvanising effect on the champions according to Lewis Hamilton.