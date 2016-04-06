Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup
Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is free to face Arsenal on Saturday after the Football Association rescinded the red card he received against Crystal Palace in last weekend's 2-2 Premier League draw.
The 26-year old was sent off in the second half at Upton Park for a challenge on Dwight Gayle, with West Ham leading 2-1.
"An Independent Regulatory Commission has... upheld a wrongful dismissal claim in relation to West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com).
"The player, who was dismissed for serious foul play during the game against Crystal Palace on Saturday (2 April 2016), will therefore not serve any suspension."
This is the second time this year that Kouyate has had a red card rescinded on review.
He was sent off in an FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers in February for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity, a decision that was also subsequently overturned.
Manchester United have won just six times at home in the Premier League this season and midfielder Juan Mata says they must start converting draws into victories at Old Trafford if they are to finish in the top four.