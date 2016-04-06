West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is free to face Arsenal on Saturday after the Football Association rescinded the red card he received against Crystal Palace in last weekend's 2-2 Premier League draw.

The 26-year old was sent off in the second half at Upton Park for a challenge on Dwight Gayle, with West Ham leading 2-1.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission has... upheld a wrongful dismissal claim in relation to West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com).

"The player, who was dismissed for serious foul play during the game against Crystal Palace on Saturday (2 April 2016), will therefore not serve any suspension."

This is the second time this year that Kouyate has had a red card rescinded on review.

He was sent off in an FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers in February for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity, a decision that was also subsequently overturned.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)