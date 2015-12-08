Tennis - Venus beats Kerber in Miami, Konta ousts Halep
Venus Williams beat top seed Angelique Kerber on Wednesday to advance to a Miami Open semi-final against Britain's Johanna Konta.
West Ham United's on-loan Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury he picked up in training ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Manchester United.
Lanzini, who joined the Hammers on loan from United Arab Emirates-based Al-Jazira in the close season, has four goals in 12 league appearances for Slaven Bilic's side this campaign.
"Lanzini underwent a scan on Monday and will now begin a period of rehabilitation which is expected to keep him out of first-team action for a period of up to six weeks," the club said in a statement on its website (www.whufc.com).
LONDON Turkish female distance runners Elvan Abeylegesse and Gamze Bulut are set to be stripped of silver medals from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games after being handed bans for doping on Wednesday.