Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
March 18 Leicester City continued their revival under new manager Craig Shakespeare as a 3-2 win at West Ham United on Saturday gave the English champions their first away league win of the season.
Shakespeare's fourth successive victory in all competitions since he took over from Italian Claudio Ranieri last month left Leicester in 14th position on 30 points from 28 games, six above the relegation zone.
The visitors produced a superb first half as early goals by Riyad Mahrez and centre back Robert Huth gave them a 2-0 lead and Jamie Vardy made it 3-1 after Manuel Lanzini had pulled one back with a brilliant free kick.
The Foxes were on the back foot after Andrew Ayew headed in West Ham's second and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel producing two stunning saves to deny Andy Carroll while Ayew blasted over the bar with the goal at his mercy.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
BERLIN U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's have ended their 41-year-long official sponsorship with the International Olympic Committee, pulling out of their contract three years early, the IOC said on Friday.