West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
West Ham United have signed left-back Arthur Masuaku from Olympiakos Piraeus on a four-year contract, the Premier League side confirmed on Monday.
The 22-year-old won the Greek Superleague last season, his second successive title since moving to Olympiakos from Valenciennes in 2014.
The Lille-born defender, who moves for an undisclosed fee, has represented France at youth level and described moving to West Ham as an "honour".
"For me, the Premier League is the biggest league in the world," Masuaku told the West Ham website. "When I was 18, my target was to come here.
"To be able to play with players like Dimitri Payet, I was thinking on the way here, it's going to be crazy."
(Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.