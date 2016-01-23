Football Soccer - West Ham United v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Upton Park - 23/1/16Sergio Aguero scores the first goal for Manchester City from the penalty spotReuters / Eddie KeoghLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - West Ham United v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Upton Park - 23/1/16
Sergio Aguero scores the second goal for Manchester City

West Ham United 2 Manchester City 2

Sergio Aguero scored twice to answer an Enner Valencia double for West Ham United and earn Manchester City a crucial point in their push to regain the Premier League title on Saturday.

Not for the first time City were thankful to their Argentine luminary who twice struck when the 2014 champions found themselves behind to the excellent home side in a vibrant contest.

The Hammers' livewire Ecuadorian Valencia had put them ahead after 53 seconds with a sharp shot but City responded within eight minutes, Aguero equalising from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Carl Jenkinson.

West Ham, inspired by the dazzling creativity of Dimitri Payet, took a second-half lead through a mixture of opportunism from Valencia and shocking defending by Nicolas Otamendi who dozed as the Ecuadorian nipped in to latch on to a long throw.

City, though, secured a point when, nine minutes from time, a loose ball bobbled to Aguero who coolly converted his 12th league goal of the season.

West Ham almost clinched the points at the last gasp when Cheikhou Kouyate headed against the bar.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)