Liverpool stunned by Wolves in FA Cup
LONDON Liverpool suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, handing manager Juergen Klopp a third home defeat in a row.
Oct 1 West Ham United ended a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats thanks to a superb equaliser by Dimitri Payet in a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.
With his side struggling the France international showed dazzling footwork to waltz across the penalty area past several Boro defenders before cutting a right-foot shot back across keeper Victor Valdes in the 57th minute.
West Ham had looked short of confidence and fell behind six minutes after the interval at the London Stadium when Uruguayan Cristhian Stuani's header was ajudged to have crossed the line despite a desperate clearance from Mark Noble.
West Ham pressed for a winner in the closing stages with Payet at the centre of their best moments but never really looked like finding one and they are third bottom of the table with one win from their opening seven games. Boro are 16th.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)
MELBOURNE Serena Williams reigned supreme in tennis's great sibling rivalry, edging an emotion-charged clash with sister Venus to claim her seventh Australian Open on Saturday and a record 23rd grand slam title in the professional era.
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.