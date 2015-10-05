Football - Sunderland v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 3/10/15West Ham United's Mark Noble arrives for the game with Victor MosesAction Images via Reuters / Graham StuartLivepic

Hard work is the reason West Ham United are yet to lose an away game in the Premier League this season, captain Mark Noble has said.

The Hammers have been impressive on the road, which includes victories over Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, but they failed to get three points against Sunderland on Saturday as the game ended 2-2.

"It's down to hard work, simple as (that). We've got the ability to score goals in the team now, but it's hard work and togetherness as a team," Noble told the club's website.

"We're all in it together and that's the main thing. That's why we're getting results away from home."

West Ham had to fight back from two goals down in Saturday's game against the Black Cats, and Noble said he was pleased with the character shown by the side.

"We're still learning, we've got players who are learning how to play in this league, but we showed a lot of character to come back from where we were and probably, in the end, should have won it," the 28-year-old Englishman said.

"We keep the unbeaten run going, that's the most important thing. We've got (Crystal) Palace away and then Chelsea at home, so a couple of tough games coming up."

