Rooney at Everton for transfer talks
LONDON Manchester United's former England captain Wayne Rooney was pictured at Everton's training ground on Saturday ahead of a proposed transfer back to the boyhood favourites he first joined aged nine.
West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang wants to establish himself as a mainstay in the squad after signing a new five-year deal to keep him at the London club until 2020, the Premier League team announced on Thursday.
Obiang joined West Ham from Italy's Sampdoria in 2015 and played 23 league matches in his debut campaign but the Spaniard failed to cement a more regular place last season, making just 22 league appearances under manager Slaven Bilic.
"I think here we can do many things. When I start to play, I have confidence and I don't know why the situation changed (last season), Obiang, 25, told the club's website.
"I had the possibility to start and to demonstrate what I wanted to demonstrate in my first season here, but for many reasons I didn't do. Now I have time to do it."
Obiang is expected to be a part of West Ham's pre-season tour as the London side travel to Austria, Germany and Iceland before their first league fixture on Aug. 12.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)
LONDON Top seed Angelique Kerber lived dangerously for more than two hours before finally subduing the tenacious challenge of American outsider Shelby Rogers 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.
SPIELBERG, Austria Formula One's new owners Liberty Media should buy Silverstone to end lingering uncertainty over the future of the British Grand Prix circuit and grow the sport, McLaren executive director Zak Brown said on Saturday.