Football - West Ham United v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Upton Park - 14/9/15West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna sits on the pitch after sustaining an injuryReuters / Suzanne PlunkettLivepic

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna will be out for three weeks after injuring his hamstring in Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, the club said.

Ogbonna, who joined West Ham from Juventus during the summer transfer window and has since started all five Premier League games, withdrew just before halftime against Newcastle.

"Angelo underwent a scan on his injured left leg on Wednesday and we have received the results. We hope he will be back in action within three weeks," West Ham's head of medical and sport science Stijn Vandenbroucke told the club website.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)