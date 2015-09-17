Deulofeu and video technology help Spain tame France
PARIS Spain's Gerard Deulofeu scored one and created another but had to share the limelight with the video assistant referee in a 2-0 friendly win over France in Paris on Tuesday.
West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna will be out for three weeks after injuring his hamstring in Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, the club said.
Ogbonna, who joined West Ham from Juventus during the summer transfer window and has since started all five Premier League games, withdrew just before halftime against Newcastle.
"Angelo underwent a scan on his injured left leg on Wednesday and we have received the results. We hope he will be back in action within three weeks," West Ham's head of medical and sport science Stijn Vandenbroucke told the club website.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
PARIS Spain's Gerard Deulofeu scored one and created another but had to share the limelight with the video assistant referee in a 2-0 friendly win over France in Paris on Tuesday.
Liverpool's England midfielder Adam Lallana could be out for up to a month after suffering a thigh injury on international duty, British media reported on Tuesday.