West Ham United have made a flying start to their Premier League campaign and midfielder Dimitri Payet, one of their star performers, is among those surprised by their impressive run.

The Hammers have been outstanding this season, especially their away form that included a hat-trick of victories at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

They have won four of their six league games this season and sit third in the table.

"I might have been a little sceptical if you told me where we'd be, but we've shown that our position's not happened by chance," the French midfielder told the club website (www.whufc.com).

"We continue to take points, that's the important thing.

"I wouldn't necessarily say (we’re winning away) with ease, but it's true that we've got a defensive unit that's tough to budge," said the 28-yer-old summer recruit who signed from Ligue 1 side Marseille.

West Ham won 2-1 at the Etihad to become the first team not only to beat City in the league but also to score against them this season.

"We've sprung a few surprises, we've beaten City, so people are beginning to speak a lot more about us. Naturally, victories bring confidence. Saturday was the third win away from home," said Payet.

"When we're winning we grow and grow in confidence. We're quite sure of ourselves because we have faith in our quality," added the France international, who has been involved in five of the 13 league goals the Hammers have scored this season.

"I'm trying to continue where I left off with Marseille last season. It's going very well," Payet said.

Team mate Diafra Sakho, who scored against Liverpool and City, attributed their impressive away success to hard work and discipline.

"Every player has worked so hard for the team and had a big motivation to win the game," the 25-year-old striker said.

"The manager spoke to every player and we knew we had to give 100 per cent. Our tactics were very important," the Senegal international added.

