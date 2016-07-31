Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has signed a new four-year contract with West Ham United, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Ireland international, who joined West Ham on a free transfer in 2015, made 15 starts in all competition last season but is usually second choice behind Spaniard Adrian for manager Slaven Bilic.

"I spoke to the manager and I know we both have the opportunity to work towards that No. 1 position, which was part of the reason I was happy to sign a new contract," Randolph told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"It is good to know I have the manager's backing and it certainly helps my confidence to know he believes in what I can do."

Full back Aaron Cresswell and midfielder Michail Antonio have also recently committed their long-term futures to the London club.

The Hammers, who secured a Europa League spot for the second successive year after finishing seventh last season, open their 2016-17 campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 13.

