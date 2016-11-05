Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Stoke City - Premier League - London Stadium - 5/11/16 Stoke manager Mark Hughes shakes hands with West Ham manager Slaven Bilic after the match Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Stoke City - Premier League - London Stadium - 5/11/16 West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring their first goal as Stoke City's Erik Pieters looks dejected Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Nov 5 A late equaliser by Bojan Krkic continued Stoke City's improved run with a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday.

After a dull first half, West Ham manager Slaven Bilic sent on substitutes Ashley Fletcher and Edimilson Fernandes and soon afterwards Dimitri Payet's cross finished up in the net.

Michail Antonio thought he had scored it but the official verdict was an own goal by Stoke's Glenn Whelan.

Bojan Krkic equalised after West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, having a poor match, came out of his goal and failed to claim the ball.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)