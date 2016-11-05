Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
Nov 5 A late equaliser by Bojan Krkic continued Stoke City's improved run with a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday.
After a dull first half, West Ham manager Slaven Bilic sent on substitutes Ashley Fletcher and Edimilson Fernandes and soon afterwards Dimitri Payet's cross finished up in the net.
Michail Antonio thought he had scored it but the official verdict was an own goal by Stoke's Glenn Whelan.
Bojan Krkic equalised after West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, having a poor match, came out of his goal and failed to claim the ball.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.