West Ham United's bid to re-sign Carlos Tevez stalled because of the striker's salary demands, the Premier League side's co-chairman David Sullivan has said.

The 32-year-old returned to his native Argentina with childhood club Boca Juniors in 2015 after nine successful seasons in Europe, where he won league titles with English sides Manchester United and Manchester City and Italy's Juventus.

Tevez, who helped save West Ham from relegation during his one-year spell in the 2006-07 campaign, also had an outstanding final season with Juventus to help them win the Serie A and the Coppa Italia and reach the Champions League final in 2015.

"We tried to get Tevez but he wanted 250,000 pounds ($324,325) a week. In his last year at Juventus he was great. But 250 grand a week!" Sullivan told British media.

"He'll probably stay where he is now but he doesn't pay a lot of tax down there. I actually offered him 150 grand a week to come back plus bonuses. I thought that was an incredible offer for someone who loves West Ham.

"He was a fantastic player."

($1 = 0.7708 pounds)

